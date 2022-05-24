We’re here to support your success
Student Affairs is 500+ people across 16 campus departments dedicated to helping UW–Madison students succeed in and out of the classroom. We celebrate diversity and creating a welcoming and safe community where all students can grow. Our programs and services cover areas including health and well-being, identity and inclusion, leadership and engagement, and student advocacy.
As Badgers, we are committed to creating an inclusive environment where every student feels a sense of belonging, and where we appreciate and celebrate one another’s abilities, views, and accomplishments.
We strive to find greater meaning every day through purposeful action. We work for the common good and lead for positive change.
We develop resilience, and we foster courage in life and learning. There are so many things you can do at UW–Madison. Take time to simply be and to take care of yourself along the way.
Student Affairs announces 2021–22 employee awards
On May 19, 2022, Student Affairs gathered at Tripp Commons in Memorial Union to celebrate its staff and campus partners during the annual Student Affairs Awards Ceremony and summer celebration. Student Affairs was established at …May 24, 2022
Honoring and Celebrating Military Kids at UW and Beyond
The University of Wisconsin–Madison is home to over 1,500 students who are children of veterans or current service members. Our campus community seeks to recognize, acknowledge, celebrate, and uplift the unique identities, challenges, and accomplishments …May 18, 2022
Meet Barni Shiferaw: Student speaker for spring commencement
May 4, 2022 By Doug Erickson Barni Shiferaw was running down Bascom Hill in just his underwear the other day when the thought occurred to him: This is yet another memorable experience I could not have had anywhere …May 10, 2022
Hundreds gather for historic unveiling of the Divine Nine Garden Plaza
May 9, 2022 By Shauna Breneman Hundreds of current and alumni members of the fraternities and sororities of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, also known as the Divine Nine, and their many supporters gathered on May 7 for …May 10, 2022
In Memoriam: Remembering Our Badgers
Twenty-five Badgers will be honored this year in a campus memorial celebration beginning at UW’s Carillon Bell Tower on April 29 at 11 a.m. The memorial event, hosted by the Dean of Students Office in …April 27, 2022
