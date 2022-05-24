Student Affairs

Patrons seated at Union terrace

We’re here to support your success

Student Affairs is 500+ people across 16 campus departments dedicated to helping UW–Madison students succeed in and out of the classroom. We celebrate diversity and creating a welcoming and safe community where all students can grow. Our programs and services cover areas including health and well-being, identity and inclusion, leadership and engagement, and student advocacy.

Bucky and student affairs cabinet

Create your Wisconsin Experience

Belonging

As Badgers, we are committed to creating an inclusive environment where every student feels a sense of belonging, and where we appreciate and celebrate one another’s abilities, views, and accomplishments.

UW Madison students holding up the W sign with thier hands

Becoming

We strive to find greater meaning every day through purposeful action. We work for the common good and lead for positive change.

At the Student Org Fair, a student talks to a woman from the Multicultural Student Center

Being

We develop resilience, and we foster courage in life and learning. There are so many things you can do at UW–Madison. Take time to simply be and to take care of yourself along the way.

Banner reading Be Strong and We See You

Get help when you need it

We recognize there is a new normal, and we are here to help — on and off-campus.

Student working on their laptop

Report an incident

Bias or hate incident

Including slurs, degrading language, epithets, graffiti, symbols, assault, microagressions, and harassment.

Report bias or hate

Sexual misconduct

Actions related to sexual assault or exploitation, dating/domestic violence, or stalking.

Report sexual misconduct

Other incidents

This could include a student that you are concerned about, hazing, stalking, or a missing student.

Report other incidents

News and events

Latest News

  • award

    Student Affairs announces 2021–22 employee awards

    On May 19, 2022, Student Affairs gathered at Tripp Commons in Memorial Union to celebrate its staff and campus partners during the annual Student Affairs Awards Ceremony and summer celebration. Student Affairs was established at …

    May 24, 2022
  • Staff from University Veteran Services with Alex Boruch and his dog, Nina, at this year's ice cream social on Library Mall.

    Honoring and Celebrating Military Kids at UW and Beyond

    The University of Wisconsin–Madison is home to over 1,500 students who are children of veterans or current service members.  Our campus community seeks to recognize, acknowledge, celebrate, and uplift the unique identities, challenges, and accomplishments …

    May 18, 2022

  • Meet Barni Shiferaw: Student speaker for spring commencement

    May 4, 2022 By Doug Erickson Barni Shiferaw was running down Bascom Hill in just his underwear the other day when the thought occurred to him: This is yet another memorable experience I could not have had anywhere …

    May 10, 2022

  • Hundreds gather for historic unveiling of the Divine Nine Garden Plaza

    May 9, 2022 By Shauna Breneman Hundreds of current and alumni members of the fraternities and sororities of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, also known as the Divine Nine, and their many supporters gathered on May 7 for …

    May 10, 2022
  • Line art image of a heart

    In Memoriam: Remembering Our Badgers

    Twenty-five Badgers will be honored this year in a campus memorial celebration beginning at UW’s Carillon Bell Tower on April 29 at 11 a.m. The memorial event, hosted by the Dean of Students Office in …

    April 27, 2022
