Off-campus health and safety: Thank you for doing your part!

We know that our Badger community will rise to the challenges before us and commit to protecting our community against COVID-19. Those who don’t follow public health requirements will be held accountable through university disciplinary action and municipal sanctions. Public health concerns about individual students and student groups can be reported to the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards through a Public Health COVID-19 Concern Form.

Here are a few important expectations:

Parties/large gatherings are prohibited by public health order in Dane County. No more than 10 people may gather indoors and no more than 25 people can gather outdoors, with limited exceptions. Face coverings and physical distancing are required by county and state order. Students will be asked to view a training video on COVID-19 precautions and commit to a set of behaviors we’re calling the Badger Pledge. You will receive information about the pledge early next week. Students who intentionally or repeatedly violate the Badger Pledge expectations can be reported through the student misconduct process. Get a free test on campus if you feel you need one at one of the 3 testing sites on campus. The Henry Mall testing site is currently open for any student, faculty, or staff to get tested. It takes less than 5 minutes. Respond immediately if you get a call from University Health Services. UHS is handling contact tracing for the campus community and will share important information on immediate precautions to take.

We must all step up and follow these important public health guidelines to keep all of us safe! Thank you for doing your part!

Christina Olstad

Dean of Students

(She, Her, Hers)

Jake Baggott

Associate Vice Chancellor and Executive Director, University Health Services

(He, Him, His)